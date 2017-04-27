A little more sunshine in store

It won't be as cold tonight with cloud keeping the frost at bay and temperatures a little up on the last couple of nights.

Tomorrow a brighter start in the east with some sunshine before cloud rolls in for a time. Grey skies further north and west with showery outbreaks through Scotland, Wales and the West Country - with brighter breaks here and there.

We lose the biting north breeze and temperatures up a couple of degrees so feeling better than of later where the sun is out for long enough with highs of 14-15C.

Much cooler with the cloud and the coastal breeze.