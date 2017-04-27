Amazon to create 1,200 jobs at warehouse in Cheshire

Online retail giant Amazon is to create 1,200 permanent jobs at a warehouse in Warrington, Cheshire.

The company is to start recruiting for operations managers, engineers, human resources and IT specialists for the site.

Warrington is one of four new so-called fulfillment centres Amazon will open this year.

A site in Daventry opened in February, while Warrington will begin operations in the autumn along with Doncaster and Tilbury.

Permanent staff start on at least £7.65 an hour, increasing to £8.15 or more over their first two years of employment, Amazon said. The National Minimum wage is £7.50 per hour.

Permanent employees in the warehouses also receive grants, which have been worth £1,000 or more a year over the last five years.

Amazon said it was increasing the size of its UK network to meet increasing customer demands.

David Mowat, Conservative MP for Warrington South, said: "Warrington was recently ranked as the No 2 town in the country in which to do business, so it's no surprise that a major international organisation is keen to do business here and employ local people."