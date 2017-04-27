- ITV Report
Ambulances struggling to transfer patients within 15-minute target time
Ambulances are struggling to hand patients over to A&E departments within target times, MPs warn.
Too many patients are "waiting too long to be transferred from an ambulance to hospital," the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has found.
Its report on the ambulance service found that the situation has got steadily worse over the past seven years.
Transferring patients from an ambulance to A&E should take no longer than 15 minutes, but just 58% of transfers were completed within this time in 2015/16, it was found.
This percentage compares with 80% in 2010/11.
The delays are affecting patient care, MPs say, and stopping paramedics from getting back on the road to other patients.
"NHS England told us that ambulances not being able to offload patients is one of the most serious concerns in the urgent and emergency care system currently, and to address this issue much firmer performance management of the system is happening," the report said.
"After the transfer is complete, ambulance crews are expected to make their vehicle ready for the next call within another 15 minutes.
"Ambulance crews are failing to achieve their own 15-minute standard, adding to the delay. In 2015/16, this was achieved in just 65% of cases."
In 2011, MPs recommended the development of an indicator to measure transfers, but this has not happened.