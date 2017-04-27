Ambulances struggling to transfer patients within 15-minute target time

Ambulances are struggling to hand patients over to A&E departments within target times, MPs warn.

Too many patients are "waiting too long to be transferred from an ambulance to hospital," the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has found.

Its report on the ambulance service found that the situation has got steadily worse over the past seven years.

Transferring patients from an ambulance to A&E should take no longer than 15 minutes, but just 58% of transfers were completed within this time in 2015/16, it was found.

This percentage compares with 80% in 2010/11.