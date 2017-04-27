Boy running away in prank died from 'unsurvivable injuries'

A teenager was running away from a house he was pranking with friends when he was struck by a taxi and suffered unsurvivable injuries, an inquest has heard.

Morgan Ackerman, 16, was playing "knock, knock ginger" with two of his young friends in Barry, south Wales, at around 10.30pm on January 3, when he ran out into the road and into the path of the vehicle.

An inquest into the teenager's death heard he banged on the window of a house before running down the pavement, followed by his friends, before veering out into the road in between two parked cars.

In a statement read out at Cardiff Coroner's Court, one of his friends said: "I saw Morgan start to run out into the road.