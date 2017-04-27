- ITV Report
Boy running away in prank died from 'unsurvivable injuries'
A teenager was running away from a house he was pranking with friends when he was struck by a taxi and suffered unsurvivable injuries, an inquest has heard.
Morgan Ackerman, 16, was playing "knock, knock ginger" with two of his young friends in Barry, south Wales, at around 10.30pm on January 3, when he ran out into the road and into the path of the vehicle.
An inquest into the teenager's death heard he banged on the window of a house before running down the pavement, followed by his friends, before veering out into the road in between two parked cars.
In a statement read out at Cardiff Coroner's Court, one of his friends said: "I saw Morgan start to run out into the road.
"I could now see there was a white and black taxi coming towards Morgan.
"[The other boy] tried to warn him. He had not seen the taxi coming."
Morgan was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, suffering from a "devastating" brain injury, the inquest was told.
He died the following day.
Forensic collision investigator for South Wales Police, Pc Gareth Davies said the taxi had no defects and was steering well, nor were there any defects with the road surface that could have contributed to the accident.
He said, based on CCTV footage, the taxi was travelling between 22-25mph and the driver, Anthony John Hewlett, had "reacted very quickly" to stop two seconds after the collision.
Answering questions about mobile phones or other devices, Pc Davies said: "There is no suggestion that he was doing anything else that has delayed his actions."