Bradley Lowery back in hospital as doctors fear cancer is 'progressing'

Cancer battler Bradley Lowery is back in hospital with "horrendous pain" as doctors fear the disease is progressing.

Five-year-old Bradley was due to be a mascot for Sunderland's match against Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening but was not well enough to attend.

The youngster, who has a rare neuroblastoma cancer, has touched the world of football through his battle to overcome the condition - and made close friends with England forward Jermaine Defoe along the way.

A post on Facebook on his campaign page, apparently written by his mother Gemma, announced that Bradley was back in hospital.