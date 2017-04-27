- ITV Report
Brits Abroad: Is the Dream Over? Tonight
Over one million Britons live and work in other EU countries but until the Brexit negotiations get going, it seems very uncertain what their futures may be.
Many expats moved to Europe hoping for a blissful retirement in the sun. Others chose to settle abroad to work, raise families and to run their own businesses.
Officially over 300,000 Brit’s have set up home in Spain, with around one third of them retirees.
Fiona Foster headed to the Costa Blanca with the Tonight programme to meet musicians from Just Brass. For over a decade the band has been performing some very British-style music, from its base in southern Spain - and its members have graced many of the UK’s top brass bands. Tonight wanted to know whether things have changed for them since last year’s referendum vote for Brexit and, crucially, how they feel about the future.
Those in the band who are pensioners said they have seen a reduction of roughly 15% in their incomes due to the fall in the value of Sterling.
And for those still working, there remains a mix of worry and some hope that things will be OK.
Currently British pensioners living in the EU have their pensions linked to inflation. So far, the British Government hasn’t said whether it will continue to increase pensions in line with inflation for them, after Brexit.
Academic, Brendan Burchell heads up a research project at Cambridge University looking into the information available to Expats in Europe.
While he hopes things will become clearer in the coming months, he’s concerned by the current attitude of the UK Government.
Most Expats told Tonight their biggest worry for the future is affordable healthcare.
Currently, any British citizen living in the EU has the lion’s share of their medical costs paid for by the British Government. This adds up to an NHS bill in the region of £670 million each year.
Karen and her pensioner husband William met and married in Spain eleven years ago.
Their only income is William’s pension, but they also receive both Carers’ and Disability Living Allowances from the UK Government to help with the cost of caring for mum.
They receive around €10,000 worth of health care, which they currently get for free through the reciprocal health agreement between the UK and Spain. Their main worry is that this may stop following Brexit.
Karen and William say expats like themselves have been given no meaningful reassurances about their future.
Chair of Bremain In Spain, Sue Wilson, said if people were forced to repatriate, it would cost the NHS more than it costs them currently.
Businessman and entertainer, Mark Connor is well settled in Spain and he believes the Spanish Government understands the value of British Expats to the local economy.
The UK Government has promised that protecting the rights of British Expats will be the first thing to sort out during the negotiations, yet many remain deeply worried.
