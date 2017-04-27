- ITV Report
Caitlyn Jenner 'disappointed' with ex-wife Kris's scathing review of her new memoir
Caitlyn Jenner has told of her "disappointment" with ex-wife Kris's scathing review of her new memoir which also details the history of their relationship.
The former Olympic champion, previously known as Bruce before her transition to become a woman, and Jenner had a 23-year marriage before their divorce in 2014.
In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner criticised her former spouse after reading The Secrets Of My Life and said "everything she says is all made up".
"I really tried hard to improve the relationship. I have never been so angry and disappointed at somebody in my entire life," she added.
However, in an interview with ITV's Lorraine, Caitlyn insisted that she had given a positive account of their union, adding: "This is how I saw it."
"I'm a little disappointed she went in that direction, I say so many nice things about Kris," Jenner continued.
"I say at the beginning these are my recollections of the way things happened and my side of the story ... maybe in some ways she didn't see it that way.
"We had great years together and more importantly we have wonderful children."
The former couple had two children, Kylie and Kendall. Caitlyn was also helped bring up Kris's children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.
But while she said she still had a happy relationship with the whole family, it had always come with its challenges.
"To be honest with you, when you're in a family like that with a very strong wife, and I loved her, and very strong kids, sometimes your opinion gets thrown out the door, you've just got to keep your mouth shut and listen to everybody.
"But this was my story, and so I had to tell it the way I saw it," she added.