Caitlyn Jenner 'disappointed' with ex-wife Kris's scathing review of her new memoir

Caitlyn Jenner has told of her "disappointment" with ex-wife Kris's scathing review of her new memoir which also details the history of their relationship.

The former Olympic champion, previously known as Bruce before her transition to become a woman, and Jenner had a 23-year marriage before their divorce in 2014.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner criticised her former spouse after reading The Secrets Of My Life and said "everything she says is all made up".

"I really tried hard to improve the relationship. I have never been so angry and disappointed at somebody in my entire life," she added.

However, in an interview with ITV's Lorraine, Caitlyn insisted that she had given a positive account of their union, adding: "This is how I saw it."