'Coal train' seen travelling between North Korea and China could be breaching embargo

At dawn on Thursday morning, the quiet as we set up for our News At Ten live was broken by the sound of a train coming across the Friendship bridge from North Korea and into China. As it came closer we could see that it appeared to be a coal train. We knew that if that was indeed the case, this would be a breach of the coal trade embargo China had imposed in February this year - its toughest sanction yet on it’s so-called ally. We showed our footage to experts and they immediately identified it was Anthracite, a high quality coal used primarily in the steel industry.

The train appeared to contain coal. Credit: ITV News

A recent report from experienced North Korea watchers 38 North, showed that following the implementation of the ban it would be the lack of Anthracite that would hit China hardest. Colleagues in Beijing presented what we had seen to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their response was to insist China has “consistently, accurately and strictly implemented all the UNSC resolutions in their entirety". We cannot prove what was in the carriages of that train, we cannot confirm their destination. All we can state is that in the early hours of Thursday morning we saw a coal train coming across from North Korea into China. The train was not turned back by those manning the checkpoint as it would have been easy to do. This comes following reports last week that cargo ships carrying coal had docked in the Chinese Port of Tangshan.

China imposed a coal trade embargo on North Korea in February. Credit: ITV News