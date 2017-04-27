Deaths spark warning over fatal synthetic drugs added to heroin

Drug dealers are adding deadly synthetic opioids which are hundreds of times stronger than street heroin to batches of the class A drug, police have warned.

Fentanyl and carfentanyl are believed to have caused recent deaths in Yorkshire, Humber and Cleveland and have been detected in deals.

The NCA said only a tiny dose of these could be fatal when added to a regular heroin deal.

Officers believe the synthetic drugs could have been added to supplies of heroin being sold across the country.

The National Crime Agency and West Yorkshire Police raided a laboratory suspected of producing fentanyl and carfentanyl on Monday.

Tony Saggers, head of drugs threat and intelligence at the National Crime Agency, said: "I am particularly concerned that drug dealers within established heroin markets may have purchased fentanyl, carfentanyl, or similar substances from this facility.

"They may not know how dangerous it is, both to them when they handle it, and to their customers."