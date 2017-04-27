E-book sales plummet as physical book sales soar to £3 billion

Readers are beginning to shun e-books in favour of their traditional counterparts as physical book sales surged to £3 billion last year.

Total book sales, including physical books, rose 7% while sales of e-books fell 3% to £538 million, according to the Publishers Association.

The figures show non-fiction sales were up 9% to £884 million - boosted by books including the high-profile Lean In 15 series by Joe Wicks.

Children's books sales increased 16% to £365 million - and exports of them increased 34% to £116 million, with the total export figure rose 6% to £2.6 billion.