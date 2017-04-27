Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean ride

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland got more than just a surprise from a waterfall drop at the beginning, when Hollywood star Johnny Depp popped up partway through the experience.

The actor surprised theme park fans in California when he appeared in character as Captain Jack Sparrow.

In videos posted on social media, the actor can be seen in full costume, waving a sword and shouting to visitors as they pass him.

He also ran up and down the balcony above the entrance to the ride in Anaheim, California, which inspired the hit film franchise.