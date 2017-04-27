Man on wife's murder charge after Fitbit 'contradicts his claims' a burglar shot her

A husband has been charged with the murder of his wife after his police statement was allegedly contradicted - by her Fitbit device.

Richard Dabate, 40, claims that his wife was killed by a burglar in December 2015.

But police in Connecticut dispute this, having studied data from Connie Dabate's Fitbit device which suggests she was still moving an hour after her husband claims she was shot dead by the intruder.

Dabate, a computer technician, told police he came home after dropping his two children at school to find an alarm going off and a burglar inside.

Having wrestled the 6ft 2in masked man “with a Vin Diesel voice”, Dabate screamed at his wife - who had just returned from a spinning class - to take cover.

Dabate claimed he was then incapacitated by the burglar who went on to shoot his wife.