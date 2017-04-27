- ITV Report
Man on wife's murder charge after Fitbit 'contradicts his claims' a burglar shot her
A husband has been charged with the murder of his wife after his police statement was allegedly contradicted - by her Fitbit device.
Richard Dabate, 40, claims that his wife was killed by a burglar in December 2015.
But police in Connecticut dispute this, having studied data from Connie Dabate's Fitbit device which suggests she was still moving an hour after her husband claims she was shot dead by the intruder.
Dabate, a computer technician, told police he came home after dropping his two children at school to find an alarm going off and a burglar inside.
Having wrestled the 6ft 2in masked man “with a Vin Diesel voice”, Dabate screamed at his wife - who had just returned from a spinning class - to take cover.
Dabate claimed he was then incapacitated by the burglar who went on to shoot his wife.
Police though do not believe the story, and have charged Dabate with Connie's murder.
Officers say that at 10.05am, an hour after Dabate said he had disturbed the burglar, Connie's Fitbit registered its last movement.
A panic alarm was hit at 10.11am – the only time alarms sounded at the home. Dabate had said that he returned home earlier that morning after alarms sounded.
Police later found that Dabate had been having an affair and that his mistress was seven months pregnant.
They also found that the couple, who married in 2003, had rowed frequently - with Connie writing on her iPhone notes shortly before her death "Why I want a divorce".
Five days after his wife's death, Dabate tried cashing in on her £369,000 life insurance policy.
Dabate, who denies murder, is currently free on £800 bail. His next court appearance will be April 28.