Marine 'A' Alexander Blackman 'to be released on Friday'

The Royal Marine jailed for killing an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan will be "released from prison on Friday", according to campaign group Justice For Marine A.

Alexander Blackman, 42, known as Marine A, had his conviction for murder quashed last month and his sentence changed from life in prison to seven years for manslaughter. The appeal court accepted the grounds of diminished responsibility as he was suffering from a mental illness, known as adjustment disorder.

It was argued that during his tour of duty in Helmand during 2011 Sergeant Blackman and his men had been overstretched and under resourced.