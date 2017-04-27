NASA's Cassini probe successfully dives through gap between Saturn and its rings

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is back in contact with Earth after a successful first-ever dive through the gap between the planet Saturn and its rings.

The probe, which launched 20 years ago to explore the ringed planet, is beaming back science and engineering data collected during its exploration.

But as the propellant tanks are now all but empty, the spacecraft will be sent into Saturn's atmosphere where it will face certain destruction on 15 September.

Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA's Headquarters in Washington, said: "In the grandest tradition of exploration, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has once again blazed a trail, showing us new wonders and demonstrating where our curiosity can take us if we dare."