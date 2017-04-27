New test could detect glaucoma before symptoms begin

A pioneering new eye test could spot the early signs of glaucoma and help save the sight of millions of people.

The test allows early diagnosis of the condition so that treatment can start before vision begins to deteriorate.

Glaucoma, caused by the death of retinal cells at the back of the eye, is the biggest cause of permanent blindness and affects 60 million people around the world - a tenth of whom are completely blind.

The new technique also has potential for diagnosing degenerative neurological conditions including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis.