Man 'armed with knives' arrested on suspicion of planning terror acts after Westminster incident

A man reportedly armed with several knives has been arrested in Whitehall on suspicion of planning a terror attack, police have said. The Metropolitan Police added that the man had also been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon following a stop and search. The suspect was carrying a rucksack containing at least three knives, they added. It is thought the man was known to counter-terror police and intelligence services prior to the arrest. Images from the scene show that the man had been wrestled to the ground by police. A witness at the scene said the suspect had not been acting aggressively or shouting.

No injuries have been reported. Images from the scene showed a backpack and at least one knife on the ground. An officer in forensic overalls could be seen taking photographs of the bag and knives.

Armed police have closed the main gates to Parliament and traffic has been restricted outside the road leading to Downing Street - the residence of Theresa May and ministries. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said Theresa May was not at Number 10 during the incident and it did not stop work in Downing Street from taking place. Speaking from Derbyshire where she is campaigning ahead of the General Election, Mrs May said she was "aware" of what had happened in Whitehall and praised the "bravery" of the police, intelligence and security services.

The Prime Minister continued: "It shows that our police, and our intelligence, and our security services are on the alert as they always are, looking to keep us safe and secure. "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to these people, many of who are unseen, unheard, yet the job they do day in, day out to keep us secure is a really important one and we should thank them for it."

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the arrest was made following a stop and search. "A man has been arrested in Whitehall this afternoon, at approximately 2.22pm, following a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation. "The 27-year-old man was arrested in Parliament Street, junction with Parliament Square, by armed officers from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command. "He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. "Knives have been recovered from him. "He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station. "Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat."

Harry Peasnell, 27, a recruiter who often attends meetings in Westminster, said police were "quick on the scene" and that he was not worried like he was during the terror attack in the area just weeks ago. "Last time all the buildings were on lockdown and no one was allowed to leave," he said, adding that on Thursday people were allowed to leave the buildings. Westminster has been on a state of heightened alert since Khalid Masood launched an attack on March 22, killing five people, including Pc Keith Palmer. Masood drove at pedestrians before stabbing Pc Palmer as he guarded the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster. Masood was shot dead by police.

