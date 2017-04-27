Staff shortages and Brexit 'jeopardising' children's health services

Children's services are battling chronic staff shortages, a report claims. Credit: PA

Children's health services are being put at risk by a serious shortage of paediatricians and concerns over Brexit, a Royal College has warned. A shortage of staff means that hospital inpatient units for children and neonatal units across the UK are being forced to close their doors. Staff shortages meant that 31% of paediatric inpatient units and 41% of neonatal units were temporarily forced to shut their doors in the year to September 2015. The new figures have been published in a report by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH). It found that general paediatric and neonatal rotas were coping with an average vacancy rate of 14%.

The report partly blamed uncertainties over Brexit for staff shortages. Credit: PA

The lack of staff stands in contrast to rising figures of demand for care. Hospital admissions among children increased a quarter between 2013/14 and 2015/16, according to the report. More than 700 consultants are required across hospitals to meet workforce planning recommendations set down by the RCPCH. Previously, the College has warned that NHS services for children were struggling to cope partly because of female doctors, who represent 52% of such consultants, going on maternity leave and working part time. In its latest report, the RCPCH said that the impact of Brexit was also having an affect as there was "great uncertainly around immigration status and terms and conditions of employment for non-UK nationals" working in the UK.

Hospital admissions among children increased rapidly in recent years. Credit: PA