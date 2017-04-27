Temperatures up as the sunshine returns

It'll be a frost free night as the cloud will prevent temperatures falling below freezing. Cloud will be nibbled away to leave a brighter start in the east tomorrow morning morning before cloud rolls in. Grey skies for the north and west and some showery outbreaks developing - but even so some brighter breaks between.

As we loose the biting northerly breeze, feeling better than today and any sunshine will mean temperatures of nearer 14-15C. Much cooler with the cloud.