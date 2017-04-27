Stranded trekker missing for 47 days on mountain found next to body of girlfriend

Rescuers have found a trekker - stranded on a mountain in Nepal for 47 days - next to the body of his girlfriend who died three days before they were discovered.

Liang Sheng-yueh, 21, was found sitting on the ledge of a waterfall and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the capital Kathmandu.

Doctors said he was exhausted, suffering from severe malnutrition and had lost 30 kilograms (4.7 stone) in weight.

The body of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Liu Chen-chun, was found by his side and also taken to the capital.