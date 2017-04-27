- ITV Report
Stranded trekker missing for 47 days on mountain found next to body of girlfriend
Rescuers have found a trekker - stranded on a mountain in Nepal for 47 days - next to the body of his girlfriend who died three days before they were discovered.
Liang Sheng-yueh, 21, was found sitting on the ledge of a waterfall and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the capital Kathmandu.
Doctors said he was exhausted, suffering from severe malnutrition and had lost 30 kilograms (4.7 stone) in weight.
The body of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Liu Chen-chun, was found by his side and also taken to the capital.
Dr. Ajay Singh Thapa, a doctor at Grande Hospital in Kathmadu, said Sheng-yueh's foot was covered in maggots and his hair was "full of lice".
He said the rescued man, from Taiwan, appeared to survive on water and salt for most of his ordeal.
Sheng-yueh's rescuer, Madhav Basnet, said: "We were following a river looking for them and found them in a deep area.
"The man was found alive but the woman died three days ago.
"They were in a deep gorge and when we did manage to get to the spot we found the man alive and we rushed to bring him back to a hospital. The man appears to be fine now."