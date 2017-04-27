United announces changes to overbooked flights policy and apologises over passenger removal

United Airlines has apologised for its initial response to an incident where a passenger was injured after being forcibly removed from his seat.

The US operator also announced a number of changes to its policy of overbooking flights and removing passengers from packed aircraft.

Earlier this month, Dr David Dao sustained a broken nose, concussion and two lost teeth after refusing to vacate his seat on an overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville.

Video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and a furious backlash followed after United described Dr Dao as "belligerent".

The company's shares also plummeted 4.3%, the equivalent of £778 million, in the aftermath of the incident.

More to follow...