United Airlines reaches undisclosed settlement with doctor dragged from flight

United Airlines has reached an undisclosed settlement with a passenger who was dragged off one of its flights.

Earlier in April, 69-year-old Dr David Dao sustained a broken nose, concussion and two lost teeth after he was forcibly removed from his seat after refusing to vacate it on an overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville.

Video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and a furious backlash followed after United described Dr Dao as "belligerent".

A letter released by Dr Dao's lawyers said an "amicable settlement" had been agreed.