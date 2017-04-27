Warnings after 'suspicious packages containing white powder' sent to political offices

Three "suspicious packages" containing a "white powder" have been sent to political offices in Scotland, the Scottish Parliament says.

The packages were sent between 25 April and 26 April to an elected official, a political party headquarters and a council building, say police.

Officers say the packages were associated with the "forthcoming UK general election".

One of the packages was sent to the offices of SNP MP John Nicolson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the contents of the package were found to be "not harmful" but they are treating the incident as "malicious".

"At around 12.20pm on April 25 police and emergency services responded to a report of a suspicious package being delivered to the constituency office of John Nicolson MP at Townhead, Kirkintilloch, said the spokesperson.

"The package has been assessed and the contents were not found to be harmful. Officers are treating the incident as malicious and inquires are ongoing."

Representatives across Scotland have been sent advice by police on what to do if a suspicious package is received.

Police Scotland say enquiries are ongoing.