Weather: Cold and sunny start with showers approaching

It will be a cold start to Wednesday across many southern areas but with some early sunshine to enjoy.

Elsewhere, there will be more cloud at first with some patchy rain or drizzle across some northern parts.

This cloud will push south through the day, bringing an increasing risk of showers across the country by the afternoon.

Most of these showers should be light and there should still be some bright or sunny spells.

Despite winds staying fairly brisk, it will be a generally milder day than of late, with a top temperature of 13C.