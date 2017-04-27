What is a Mugwump? Boris Johnson's insult explained

Boris Johnson launched a bizarre attack on Jeremy Corbyn in a newspaper article on Thursday, describing the Labour leader as a "mutton-headed old mugwump".

The Foreign Secretary used the term to warn voters not to be lulled into thinking Mr Corbyn was harmless ahead of key Brexit negotiations, scheduled to take place after the General Election.

Mr Johnson defended his use of language, revealing that he believed the obscure term referred to a character in a children's classic by Roald Dahl.