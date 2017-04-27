- ITV Report
-
What is a Mugwump? Boris Johnson's insult explained
Boris Johnson launched a bizarre attack on Jeremy Corbyn in a newspaper article on Thursday, describing the Labour leader as a "mutton-headed old mugwump".
The Foreign Secretary used the term to warn voters not to be lulled into thinking Mr Corbyn was harmless ahead of key Brexit negotiations, scheduled to take place after the General Election.
Mr Johnson defended his use of language, revealing that he believed the obscure term referred to a character in a children's classic by Roald Dahl.
He told Good Morning Britain: "It's a long time since I read it, but I think it's in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.
"I think Willy Wonka says it either to the parents of Violet Beauregarde or Augustus Gloop."
The term was in fact first used by native Americans to describe a war leader, which was taken up in the 1880s to describe members of the US Republican party who switched parties to support Democratic presidential candidate Grover Cleveland.
For some time afterwards, the word was used to describe a political turncoat.
Other uses of the word Mugwump include:
- The novel Naked Lunch by William Burroughs, used to describe a bizarre and reptilian alien species.
- Featured in the Harry Potter series, to describe members of the International Confederation of Wizards - of which the character Albus Dumbledore was appointed the Supreme Mugwump.
- Mentioned in the song Bug Powder Dust by Bomb The Bass.
- Muggle-Wump the Monkey also appeared in Dahl's story The Twits.