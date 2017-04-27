What small businesses in North Derby want from the General Election

This week ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them. In this edition, we travelled to speak to small business owners and employees in North Derby.

By ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

The cotton mills of the industrial revolution were what made North Derby famous. Nowadays the businesses here are far smaller and more diverse - and those that work in them could well sway the second tightest seat in the country.

Pete Nash wants to see tax shifted from the producer to the consumer. Credit: ITV News

Pete Nash is a former railway engineer who has set up a microbrewery. It's a crowded market - where profits are tight, especially with a weak pound forcing up the price of imported yeast. He wants corporation tax reduced, and VAT on drinks increased. He cites Portugal where it's been raised to 23 percent on drinks - in essence, the consumer paying a little more, rather than the producer.

North Derby was made famous by the cotton mills of the industrial revolution. Credit: ITV News

That will find little favour with Jenny Wilson, a waitress on minimum wage across town. She wants that to rise, and the NHS preserved. Above everything, she wants politicians to hold their promises and be honest. Graphic designer Ollie Stanley worries how Brexit will affect his generation. The European Union helps fund the building he works in - and finances some of the projects his firm has won. Jobs may be lost he warns.

Graphic designer Ollie Stanley says he is concerned about the impact Brexit will have on business. Credit: ITV News

Away from the big companies in the biggest cities, and even the big corporations based in south Derby such as Rolls Royce and Bombardier, there seems to be less certainty. That may well manifest it in this North Derby constituency come election time. In 2015, the Conservatives, won by just 41 votes from Labour - the vote again promises to be on a knife-edge.