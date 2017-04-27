Woman shot by police during anti-terror raid in which four arrested

They are all being held on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Four people, including a 16-year-old boy and two women, were arrested during the same swoop - which is not connected to an earlier arrest near to Whitehall.

The female, in her twenties, was shot by officers as they carried out an anti-terror raid at an address in Willesden, north-west London, around 7pm on Thursday.

A woman has been shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation.

Metropolitan Police said the woman shot, who is in a serious but stable condition, had not been arrested.

"Due to her condition, she has not been arrested at this time and remains under police guard at hospital," a Scotland Yard statement read.

As well as the boy, a man and woman, both aged 20, were arrested in or near the property during the operation in the capital

Officers also later detained a 43-year-old woman in Kent.

Video posted online appeared to show heavily armed police clad in black storming a terraced house as loud bangs rang out.

One described seeing "loads of police with balaclavas, streets cordoned off, ambulances".

The four detained been under observation by counter-terrorism officers and are being held on suspicion of preparing or commissioning a terrorist act.