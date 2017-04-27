Zac Goldsmith to stand as Tory MP for Richmond Park months after quitting the party

Zac Goldsmith is attempting to be reinstalled as Tory MP for Richmond Park - just months after he quit the party and forced an unsuccessful by-election.

Mr Goldsmith lost his seat in south-west London after standing as an independent opposed to the Government's support for a third runway at Heathrow airport.

But the former London mayor candidate was eventually beaten by the Liberal Democrats for the Richmond Park and North Kingston constituency in December last year.

Just five months later, the 42-year-old is looking to return to the Tory fold after being selected as the party's candidate at the June 8 General Election.