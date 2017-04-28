99 days of Trump: Rhetoric and hyperbole persist, but what - if anything - has been achieved?

This is Day 99. And Trump - true to form - is signing a controversial executive order, speaking to the National Rifle Association, and giving bizarre interviews from the Oval Office.

Welcome to the Donald Trump Presidency.

It has been mix of a volcanic eruption, a twitter tsunami and a maelstrom of divisive political gamesmanship. Not a lot has been achieved, but there is still an atmosphere of manic activity and hyper-partisanship.

Many Americans of all political persuasions appear emotionally exhausted even before we reach the 100 Day mark tomorrow.

There could be no greater contrast to the years of No-Drama Obama. Now everything is a drama. Even supposedly mundane press briefings are high-octane, high-risk, must-watch TV events.

The Court of Donald Trump is like a medieval kingship, complete with fiercely competing courtiers, fawning acolytes, clashing egos, raw ambition, and - at the centre of it - vanity and wealth on a vast scale.