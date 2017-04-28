- ITV Report
Boy, 7, diagnosed with brain tumour after drawing his headache
A seven-year-old boy who suffered months of headaches that left doctors baffled was finally diagnosed after he drew an Etch-A-Sketch of his condition.
Emre Erulkeroglu was initially diagnosed with a migraine after feeling drowsy, vomiting and complaining of a headache.
However when his symptoms persisted Emre drew a picture of his headache, with a black dot on his forehead.
It convinced his mother Tiffani, to once again seek urgent medical help.
A new brain scan led to the diagnosis of a life-threatening brain tumour.
Emre has since had a lumbar puncture and an endoscopic third ventriculostomy and is recovering at home.
The family are now speaking out to raise awareness of HeadSmart, a campaign run by the Brain Tumour Charity, to highlight the early signs and symptoms of childhood brain tumours.
What are the symptoms?
According to HeadSmart, any child or teenager with symptoms that are unusual for him or her, or are persistent or unexplained, should be seen by a doctor.
These symptoms include:
Babies under five years
- Persistent / recurrent vomiting
- Balance / co-ordination / walking problems
- Abnormal eye movements or suspected loss of vision
- Behaviour change, particularly lethargy
- Fits or seizures (not with a fever)
- Abnormal head position, such as a wry neck, head tilt or stiff neck
- Increasing head circumference (crossing centiles)
For children aged 5-11, the symptoms are as above, but also include:
- Persistent / recurrent headaches
- Blurred or double vision / loss of vision
- Fits or seizures
For teens (aged 12-18), the symptoms are as above, but also include:
- Delayed or arrested puberty