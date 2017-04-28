Boy, 7, diagnosed with brain tumour after drawing his headache

A seven-year-old boy who suffered months of headaches that left doctors baffled was finally diagnosed after he drew an Etch-A-Sketch of his condition.

Emre Erulkeroglu was initially diagnosed with a migraine after feeling drowsy, vomiting and complaining of a headache.

However when his symptoms persisted Emre drew a picture of his headache, with a black dot on his forehead.

It convinced his mother Tiffani, to once again seek urgent medical help.