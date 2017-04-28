Breast surgeon Ian Paterson should 'rot in hell', victim tells ITV News

Frances Perks had 27 unnecessary operations at the hands of Ian Paterson. Credit: ITV News

Ian Paterson - the breast surgeon who was found guilty of performing "completely unnecessary" operations on 11 people - should "rot in hell", one of his victims has told ITV News. Frances Perks had already lost her mother and sister to breast cancer when she was referred to Paterson in 1994 after discovering a lump. She underwent an excision biopsy to remove the lump in 2008, but the 59-year-old surgeon falsely stated her diagnosis to justify a further 27 operations "for no good reason". Holding back tears, she described Paterson as "remorseless" and wants "to see that man suffer".

Francis Perks said Ian Paterson should 'rot in hell'. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "In some ways it's a relief he's been convicted. He's got to face justice but it's not enough. "I want to see that man suffer. I want him to feel pain and everything that I've felt and gone through over the last four years." Ms Perks took redundancy from her job and was forced to sell her house because of the stress caused when she was told her operations were not required. "He's had a tremendous effect on my life and on my health. It's had a big impact on me and my family. "[The judge should] send him down and throw away the key and let him just rot in hell."

Patricia Welch was told her operation was not necessary. Credit: ITV News

Her sentiments were echoed by Patricia Welch, who had a lump removed from her breast by Paterson in 2001 after being told - erroneously - it was a "ticking time bomb". "Hopefully he'll be put in prison for a very long time and he'll get whatever's coming to him", she told ITV News. "You got his trust over the previous two-and-a-half years, and understand everything he's telling you is in your best interest... but it wasn't necessary. "You sort of look at yourself in a different way. Every morning, and it still doesn't go away... I just can't believe anybody could do things [false operations] he's just doesn't know what he's doing. "I don't really want to get inside his head, it must be awful."

Rachel Butler doubted whether Ian Paterson could be guilty. Credit: ITV News

Rachel Butler was left with a wound that bled for several weeks after an operation based on "pure fabrication." Mrs Butler, who had a cyst removed in 2005 aged 30, returned to see Paterson a year later after the lump returned. Despite an ultrasound showing no abnormality, Paterson persuaded her to have it removed and didn't doubt his motives "for one minute". She told ITV News: "He's one of the loveliest men you'll ever meet. [I could not] see him doing anything like that because of his nature.

Rachel Butler broke down when she was told her operation was not necessary. Credit: ITV News