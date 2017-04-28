Dad-of-three with aggressive blood cancer appeals for help to keep fighting

A cancer-stricken young father says he refuses to "roll over and die" and has launched an urgent appeal for help - despite doctors telling him he may have just weeks to live.

Jon Strawson, aged 33, who has three children under the age of seven, said he owes it to his family to continue fighting.

Jon, who lives near Crediton in Devon, was diagnosed with acute myeloid lymphoma (AML) on July 21 last year - his 33rd birthday.

Since then, he has undergone a string of unsuccessful treatments, including a stem cell transplant - and is now battling through a last-resort course of chemotherapy so intensive, that even if he survives he might never recover from the side effects.