- ITV Report
-
Disney actor Michael Mantenuto, 35, found dead
Actor Michael Mantenuto, who starred in Disney's 2004 film Miracle, has died.
The 35-year-old was reportedly found dead inside his car with gunshot wounds in Des Moines, Washington, in an apparent suicide on Monday.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
'Miracle' told the story of the US men's hockey team at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
Their victory over the heavily-favoured Soviet team was dubbed "The Miracle on Ice", with Mantenuto playing Jack O’Callahan - a key member of the squad who went on to win gold.
He starred alongside likes of Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, Kurt Russell and Melissa Joan Hart.
Mantenuto also appeared in the 2006 film Dirtbag and Surfer, Dude in 2008, before he joined the military.
In a news conference, Col. Guillaume Beaurpere said: "Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force."
- If you are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or visit their website.