Disney actor Michael Mantenuto, 35, found dead

Actor Michael Mantenuto, who starred in Disney's 2004 film Miracle, has died.

The 35-year-old was reportedly found dead inside his car with gunshot wounds in Des Moines, Washington, in an apparent suicide on Monday.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

'Miracle' told the story of the US men's hockey team at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Their victory over the heavily-favoured Soviet team was dubbed "The Miracle on Ice", with Mantenuto playing Jack O’Callahan - a key member of the squad who went on to win gold.

He starred alongside likes of Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, Kurt Russell and Melissa Joan Hart.