UK's first near-miss between plane and multiple drones reported

The UK's first near-miss between a passenger plane and multiple drones has been reported by pilots on jet flying into Heathrow airport.

Flight crew on the Airbus A320 spotted two large drones flying just a few hundred metres below them as they passed over East London.

The safety of the aircraft was "compromised" as a result of the distraction caused by monitoring the devices, according to a report into the incident by the UK Airprox Board (UKAB).

One of the two pilots on board also told investigators there would have been a "significant risk of collision" if the jet was on a different approach path to Heathrow.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the incident on November 20 last year was the first aircraft near-miss involving more than one drone.

The pilots said the drone came within around 500 metres of the plane.

The report did not name the airline involved by said the jet was an Airbus A320 which can hold up to 180 travellers.