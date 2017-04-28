Fans furious as 'luxury' festival in Bahamas consists of cheese sandwiches, no tents and no music

A "once-in-a-lifetime" music festival promising luxury and fine food has descended into chaos as organisers "postponed" the event at the last minute, leaving many would-be revellers stranded in the Bahamas.

With tickets costing up to $12,000 (£9,200), Fyre Festival was organised by rapper Ja Rule and sold itself as a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food".

The price included flights from Miami, glamping in a "geodesic dome", and a schedule of activties such as yoga and kayaking - as well as performances from global headliners including Blink-182, Major Lazerm Skepta and Disclosure.