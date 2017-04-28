Breast surgeon Ian Paterson found guilty of performing 'completely unnecessary' operations

A breast surgeon has been found guilty of carrying out several "completely unnecessary" operations by jury at Nottingham Crown Court.

Ian Paterson was described by one victim as being "like God" who lied to patients and exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to patients to convince them to be operated on.

The 59-year-old was convicted on 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding.

He sobbed as the verdicts were read out.