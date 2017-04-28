- ITV Report
Breast surgeon Ian Paterson found guilty of performing 'completely unnecessary' operations
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman
A breast surgeon has been found guilty of carrying out several "completely unnecessary" operations by jury at Nottingham Crown Court.
Ian Paterson was described by one victim as being "like God" who lied to patients and exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to patients to convince them to be operated on.
The 59-year-old was convicted on 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding.
He sobbed as the verdicts were read out.
Paterson's seven-week trial heard harrowing evidence from 10 patients treated in the private sector between 1997 and 2011.
One victim told jurors: "That person has ruined my life".
Another who suffered at his hands was Leanne Joseph, who agreed to have two "unnecessary operations" leaving her unable to breastfeed and was told it was "a small price to pay for her life".
He was suspended by the General Medical Council in 2012 after concerns were raised over unnecessary or incomplete operations, leading to the recall of 700 patients.
The Scottish-born surgeon had maintained that all the operations were necessary but the jury of six men and five women agreed that Paterson carried out "extensive, life-changing operations for no medically justifiable reason".
His motives were described as "obscure", which may have been driven by a desire to "earn extra money", the court was told.