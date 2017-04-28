- ITV Report
Man guilty of murdering and dismembering friend, hiding body in suitcase
An "insatiable gambler" has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering his wealthy friend and dumping him in a suitcase by the side of a road.
Ming Jiang, 43, tried to solve his debt and gambling problems by killing Yang Lui, 36, before cutting up his body and stuffing it into a suitcase - hoping police would be unable to identify the victim.
Jiang suggested "shadowy underworld figures" might be responsible for the man's death, after Lui's body was discovered by walkers just off the A628 road in Tintwistle, Derbyshire, on October 10 last year.
He claimed his friend and a man named "John Wong" were involved in a dispute over gambling.
However records from casinos in Manchester showed he had racked up accumulated losses of £273,000 and was being chased by creditors.
A jury rejected Jiang's account and unanimously found him guilty of murder after deliberating for less than five hours.
Jiang is believed to have murdered his friend in the bathroom of his house - some time after October 4 - before cutting his victims head and limbs off and putting his torso in a suitcase.
The other body parts have not been found.