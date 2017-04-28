Man guilty of murdering and dismembering friend, hiding body in suitcase

An "insatiable gambler" has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering his wealthy friend and dumping him in a suitcase by the side of a road.

Ming Jiang, 43, tried to solve his debt and gambling problems by killing Yang Lui, 36, before cutting up his body and stuffing it into a suitcase - hoping police would be unable to identify the victim.

Jiang suggested "shadowy underworld figures" might be responsible for the man's death, after Lui's body was discovered by walkers just off the A628 road in Tintwistle, Derbyshire, on October 10 last year.