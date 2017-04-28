A bright and breezy weekend with rain for some on Sunday

There will be some clear spells tonight, allowing for a patchy rural grass frost and isolated fog patches. A few showers are also likely, mainly in northern and western areas.

On Saturday it will be mostly dry and bright, with the best of the sunshine in the south. The odd shower is possible in the west and it will also turn breezy in the west.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is rain will slowly move in from the southwest Sunday, but for many it will stay dry until later. The rain will clear to a few showers Monday, with sunny spells Tuesday.