North Korea releases computer-generated video imagining missile attack on US Capitol

North Korea has released a propaganda video simulating a missile strike on the Capitol building in Washington with a warning it will destroy the US if threatened.

The video opens with a shot of the White House inside crosshairs and climaxes with a computer-generated images showing the US House of Congress building's iconic dome being blown up in a rocket attack.

It comes as tensions between the US and North Korea state strain to breaking point over the the deeply isolated Communist state's continued efforts to build a nuclear and long-range missile programme.

Donald Trump last night warned that North Korea was risking a "major, major conflict" with the US as both countries refuse to back down.

The North Korean video, released through its propaganda outlet Meari, opens with footage of its latest major parade on April 15.

Mixing video with computer generations, it shows images of US aircraft carriers, strategic bombers and other armored vehicles inside simulated crosshairs.

One scene seemingly showing US military ships going up in flames was accompanied by the caption: "The moment when (the enemy) kicks off aggression and provocations."