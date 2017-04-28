- ITV Report
North Korea 'test-fires unidentified missile'
North Korea has test-fired an unidentified missile, the South Korean military has said.
Initial indications were that the test on Friday was unsuccessful, according to a US government source who spoke to Reuters.
It follows increasing tensions between North Korea and the United States and its allies over Kim Jong-un's regime's efforts to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said it was unclear how US President Donald Trump would react.
