Tillerson warns of 'catastrophic consequences' of failure to act on North Korea

There could be "catastrophic consequences" of failing to act on the security threat posed by North Korea, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has warned.

Mr Tillerson said the threat from Kim Jong-un's regime was the most pressing security issue in the world and urged the UN Security Council to act "before North Korea does".

His comments come as tensions grow in the Korean peninsula following the rogue state's continued efforts to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

US President Donald Trump has warned that North Korea was risking a "major, major conflict" with the US as both countries refuse to back down.

Mr Tillerson, one of the most senior officials in the Trump administration, said all options of responding to future provocation by North Korea must remain on the table and that "business as usual" was not an option when dealing with the state.

He warned that the threat of nuclear attacks on Japan and South Korea "are real" and said it was time to "retake control of the situation".

Mr Tillerson called on the UN to implement fresh sanctions on North Korea.