NSPCC demands greater child protection by social media sites

Social media sites should be fined if they fail to protect children from harmful content, according to the NSPCC.

Facebook, Twitter and Askfm are among such firms which ought to be under "robust scrutiny" from a new watchdog ensuring they shield youngsters from pornography, violent content, child abusers and online bullying.

Peter Wanless, the head of the children's charity, urged the issue to be made a priority by the next government.

Just as films and television are regulated, so too should sites where many children spend hours browsing and communicating, he said.

His demands come in the wake of an NSPCC survey which found four in five youngsters felt social media companies needed to do more to protect them while using their services.

In a letter to The Times, he said it was time for the Government to take "bold action to hold internet companies to account" - calling for the installation of a new watchdog "with bite".