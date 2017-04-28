Rex Tillerson: North Korea leader Kim Jong-un 'not insane'

Rex Tillerson said intelligence showed Kim Jong-un is 'not crazy'. Credit: AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not "insane", according to the US Secretary of State. Rex Tillerson said US intelligence reports showed Kim, who is pushing his country's nuclear weapons ambitions, might be "irrational" but is "not crazy". Mr Tillerson's comments came as he revealed that China had warned Pyongyang it would carry out unilateral sanctions against its neighbour if the isolated state carried out another nuclear test. The move, not confirmed by Beijing, would represent one of China's toughest threats yet against its defiant ally. In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has urged China to be more firm with North Korea over fears the east Asian nation is close to developing nuclear weapons capable of hitting the US mainland.

North Korea is trying to develop nuclear weapons. Credit: AP

Tensions in past weeks have increased between the US and North Korea, with both carrying out military drills in shows of strength on the Korean peninsula. North Korea has continued to espouse belligerent rhetoric and claimed it is ready for "all-out war". But speaking to Fox News, Mr Tillerson, said China had asked North Korea not to conduct any more nuclear tests. He noted that major commemorations in the country had passed in recent days without a feared nuclear test or test of any intercontinental ballistic missile.

Rex Tillerson said that China had threatened sanctions. Credit: AP

"And in fact we were told by the Chinese that they informed the regime that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own," Mr Tillerson said. He did not, however, specify what those sanctions might look like. There was also no confirmation from Beijing. On Friday, Mr Tillerson is due to chair a meeting with UN Security Council where he said he would stress the need for members to fully implement existing sanctions and discuss ways to further pressure Pyongyang.

Donald Trump and Chinese premier Xi Jinping met last month. Credit: AP