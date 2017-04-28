RBS bucks dire run of results as taxpayer-owned lender records first profit since 2015

The latest quarterly profit bucks a poor trend of recent results for RBS. Credit: PA

Taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland has reported its first quarterly profit since 2015 - a year after a loss of almost £1 billion during the same period. The lender, which is 72% owned by the government, announced a £259 million profit in the first three months of the year.

£259m Profit recorded by RBS in the first quarter of 2017.

£968m Loss recorded by RBS in the first quarter of 2016.

Chancellor Philip Hammond admitted last week the government is prepared to sell its stake at a loss to the public purse. Shares are currently trading at around half the £5.02 rate in 2008 when the government bought the 72% stake for £45 billion at the height of the financial crisis.

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan, seen with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said the lender has 'great potential'. Credit: PA

The latest quarterly profit bucks a poor trend of recent results for RBS, which has suffered staggering £58 billion of losses since being bailed out by the Government and last recorded a profit in the third quarter of 2015. Friday's figures showed the core bank's adjusted operating profit also rose in the quarter, from £303 million to £1.3 billion, while RBS booked £577 million in restructuring costs. In February, RBS reported a £7 billion annual loss and chief executive Ross McEwan ordered a £2 billion four-year cost-cutting drive, expected to result in significant job losses and branch closures.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said the government is prepared to sell its RBS stake at a loss. Credit: PA