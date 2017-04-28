- ITV Report
-
Thousands of cancer patients dying in hospital every year 'against their wishes'
Thousands of cancer patients are dying in hospital every year against their wishes, according to a new report.
More than 62,000 cancer patients pass away in hospital per year - roughly 38% of all cancer deaths - of which 64% say they would prefer to die at home.
The figures have been published in a study by Macmillan Cancer Fund.
More than 1,700 people who had been diagnosed with cancer were surveyed by the charity.
Just 1% said they wished to die in hospital, with 18% saying a hospice and 64% preferring their own home.
Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "At Macmillan, we believe there is such a thing as a 'good' death, which is possible when someone has the right care, their pain is managed, and - where possible - they have choice about where they die.
"The only certainty in life is that we will all die. What is less certain is where and what experience we will have when it happens.
"It's only by talking about dying that we can agree what is really important to us, and put plans in place to make that happen.
"It's vital that the next Government prioritises care for people at the end of their lives, so more people can have a say about what matters to them at the end."
The new report - No Regrets - said "there is a crisis of communication in the UK when it comes to death".