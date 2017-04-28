Thousands of cancer patients dying in hospital every year 'against their wishes'

Thousands of cancer patients are dying in hospital every year against their wishes, according to a new report.

More than 62,000 cancer patients pass away in hospital per year - roughly 38% of all cancer deaths - of which 64% say they would prefer to die at home.

The figures have been published in a study by Macmillan Cancer Fund.

More than 1,700 people who had been diagnosed with cancer were surveyed by the charity.

Just 1% said they wished to die in hospital, with 18% saying a hospice and 64% preferring their own home.