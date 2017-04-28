Tim Farron mocked for asking a campaigner to 'smell my spaniel'

Tim Farron jokes with campaigners during a rally in Cambridge. Credit: PA

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has caused a stir on social media after inviting a voter at a campaign event to "smell my spaniel". Mr Farron's bizarre comment was made to an activist who came to watch the party leader speak in Cambridge on Thursday. Video footage showed Mr Farron approaching the dog, which was wearing a yellow Liberal Democrat rosette, before saying: "Smell my spaniel".

#EVERYONEOUT @51days Follow #smellmyspaniel defo the front runner over #strongandstable and #coalitionofchaos at the moment.

Hannah Montana @Hannahistweetin Follow I've always said that I will never get a tattoo, but now I'm thinking I should get "Smell my spaniel" on my wrist. #GE17

A man holds a dog during Tim Farron's campaign visit to Cambridge. Credit: PA

Mr Farron owns a black and white springer spaniel called Jasper, often posting pictures on social media of the two of them together. It appears Mr Farron may have been suggesting that the campaigner's dog could smell Jasper's scent on his clothes. One of Mr Farron's aides suggested that Jasper could be unleashed later in the campaign as a "secret weapon".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"We are finding Tim is going down very well in this election with canines and canine owners", one of his aides said. "Jasper is up in the constituency at the moment, no doubt undertaking his Liberal Democrat delivery round with his usual diligence. "We don't rule out, however, that he could be unleashed at some point nationally during the campaign as one of our secret election weapons. "Jasper believes passionately that Britain should remain open, tolerant and united."