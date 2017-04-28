Trump’s first 100 days: Googling our way through his presidency

Credit: PA

By Dominique Heckels, ITV News Washington Producer

In a presidency that has taken the social media realm by storm, ITV News looks into the top Google searches throughout Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. What are we asking our mother ship, the mastermind Google, for? What do we want to know (or not know) about President Trump? So far in 2017, President Trump has hit number six in the top 10 trending Google searches. Blockbusters La La Land and Beauty and the Beast take the top spots, followed by "clima" and "roblox". Huh? Yes, I did just carry out multiple Google searches on those.

The 10 top trending Google searches so far in 2017:

La La Land

Beauty and the Beast

123movies

clima

Roblox

Trump

Google classroom

Cricbuzz

classroom

OK Google

But what exactly have we been searching about Trump over the past 13 years?

Since 2004, the top trending Google searches relating to Trump worldwide are:

Twitter Trump

Trump Obama

Clinton vs Trump

Trump inauguration

Trump meme

polls Clinton Trump

Trump vs Hillary

Trump memes

Barron Trump

Bernie Sanders

As the "President of Twitter" as well as the US, it’s not surprising that "Twitter Trump" trumps the trend. What brought a smile to my face is that "Trump meme" sits at number four - it seems we’ve all had a bit of a laugh at the President’s expense. Humour is by no means lost.

And on the day he was sworn in as President? Well, it seems trying to stream the inauguration live was our first priority. ‘千 と 千尋 の 神隠し’ was at number two - I was as baffled as you are now. Turns out it’s a fantasy feature film by a Japanese director. Who’d have thought that on the day the 45th US president was sworn in people were lining up to watch a film about a girl whose mother and father turn into giant pigs, who, as a result, has to work in a park for supernatural beings to free herself and her parents. The world has gone mad. Perhaps a way of escaping the reality of number one? We’ll never know.

"Spacer" was at number three and having spent the past half hour googling this, I still couldn’t provide a definition or offer any logical explanation. Also in the matrix was the quest for FLOTUS, Melania Trump and Mr Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Top 10 trending Google searches on the day of Trump’s inauguration:

inauguration live

千 と 千尋 の 神隠し (translation via Google Translate: Spirited Away with a Thousand and a Chihiro)

Spacer

spargelsilvester

Trump inauguration speech

Melania Trump

CNN live

Who is the president

Ivanka Trump

Who is the president of the USA

And since Trump was sworn in, top of the trending list that sparked our curiosity was Trump’s ‘travel ban’, which also came in at number seven in a slightly different form ‘trump ban immigration’. The Trump inauguration crowd hit number nine – a photo that sparked controversy thereafter. Or, #fakenews according to Mr Trump.

Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration (left) and Donald Trump's (right). Credit: AP

Top 10 trending Google searches on Trump since he was sworn in as President to present:

travel ban Trump

Trump speech to Congress

Trudeau Trump handshake

Trump Syria chemical attack

Lubach Trump

Trump immigration order

Trump ban immigration

Susan Rice unmasked Trump

Trump inauguration crowd

Merkel Trump handshake

"Lubach Trump" joins the queue at number five. Who could forget the satirical video mocking Trump’s inauguration speech as a means of introducing the US President to the Netherlands.