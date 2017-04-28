Weather: Largely dry with cloud and sunny spells

Friday will be largely dry with a mixture of cloud and some sunny spells, the best of these in the morning.

A few light showers will affect western parts and around the North Sea coast, whilst elsewhere it should stay dry.

Temperatures will still be a little down on average for the time of year, but with light winds and highs of 15C it will feel slightly milder.

Saturday is looking similar though it will turn breezier from the west.

Then some wet and windy weather will spread across the southwest on Sunday, before pushing into more northeastern areas for Monday.