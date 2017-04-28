Westminster terror suspect's 'attitudes started to change at school', friend tells ITV News

The alleged terrorist arrested near the Houses of Parliament was "becoming more religious" and his attitudes were "starting to change" during his teens, a school friend of the suspect has told ITV News.

A man, understood to be Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali - also known as Khalid Ali, was arrested in Westminster on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terror following a tip-off from a concerned family member.

Markaiu Mason said "his heart sank" when he saw an image of the 27-year-old being pinned to the ground by armed police near a bag full of knives, just metres from Parliament Square.

He remembers Mr Ali as an "amazing person" who was "honest, charismatic and charming" during their time together at Northumberland Park Community School in Tottenham, north London.