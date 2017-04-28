Woman rescued after being 'held captive' in pit in neighbour's garden shed

Police say David Dunn held a neighbour captive in his shed. Credit: AP

Police say they have rescued a woman kept captive in a pit in a shed by a neighbour with mental health issues. Officers in Blanchester, Cincinnati, found the woman trapped inside a dark pit in her neighbour's back garden hours after she was reported missing on Wednesday. Several members of the public reportedly made calls to emergency services about cries coming from a garden. Dennis Dunn, from Ohio, who reportedly has a catalogue of mental health issues, has been charged with her kidnap.

Neighbours reported hearing a woman's cries from inside a shed. Credit: AP

The victim is said to have previously made a number of complaints to police about receiving harassing phone calls from Dunn. Her mother initially reported her missing at 2am on Wednesday. Police said they did not know how long the woman was missing but had not been seen since 11.30pm on Tuesday. A responding officer arrived at Dunn's to find the victim in a shed in the garden, crouching in a pit about 2ft wide by 2ft long and roughly 4ft deep with wood over the top of it. Heavy objects, including lawn equipment, had been placed on the wood, preventing the woman from getting out, officers said.

David Dunn has now been charged with kidnap. Credit: AP

Upon being found the victim was reportedly having a seizure and taken to hospital. Dunn, 45, appeared in a court in Wilmington on Thursday via a video link from jail. He was being held on a $1 million dollar bond. The victim, who has not been named, was treated at hospital and has since been released.