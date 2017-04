Most places will stay dry all day on Saturday, with sunny spells, particularly in the south. It will become windy in the west, though it will feel warmer than in recent days. A few showers will affect Northern Ireland and Scotland.

It will be dry, mild and breezy overnight so mist and fog are only likely in the Scottish Mountains on Sunday with rain arriving in the far south-west late in the night.

Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: